How to upgrade Debian 11 to Debian 12 bookworm using CLI

What’s new in Debian 12?

Apache 2.4.57-2

Bash 5.2.15

BIND DNS Server 9.18

Emacs 27.1

GNOME desktop 43

KDE desktop/KDE Plasma 5.27

Libreoffice 7.4

Lighttpd 1.4.69

Linux kernel 6.1.0-9

LXDE 11

LXQt 1.2.0

MariaDB 10.11.3-1

MATE 1.26

Nginx 1.22 with brotli module

OpenSSH version 9.2p1-2

Perl 5.36.0

PHP 8.2

Postgresql 15

Python 3.11.2

Rustc 1.63

Vi IMproved (VIM) 9.0

Xfce 4.18.

Just to be clear, it is not possible to upgrade from Debian Linux version 10 directly to version 12. You will need to go through the Debian 10 to 11 upgrade first , and then upgrade from version 11 to version 12.

Upgrade Debian 11 to Debian 12 Bookworm

Debian Linux 12 “Bookworm” has been released. As of 23/July/2023, Debian 12.1 point was released too. The new version offers updated packages and five years of support. This page provides a step-by-step guide to updating Debian 11 Bullseye to Debian 12 Bookworm using command-line options, including upgrading all installed packages.

The procedure is as follows:

Backup the system. Update existing packages and reboot the Debian 11 system. Edit the file /etc/apt/sources.list using a text editor and replace each instance of bullseye with bookworm . Next find the update line, replace keyword bullseye-updates with bookworm-updates . Finally, search the security line, replace keyword bullseye-security with bookworm-security . Update the packages index on Debian Linux, run:

sudo apt update Prepare for the operating system minimal system upgrade, run:

sudo apt upgrade --without-new-pkgs Finally, update Debian 11 to Debian 12 Bookworm by running:

sudo apt full-upgrade Reboot the Linux system so that you can boot into Debian 12 Bookworm Verify that everything is working correctly.

Let us see all commands step by step to upgrade Debian 11 Bullseye to Debian 12 Bookworm safely running in the cloud or bare metal environment.

Step 1. Backup your system

Warning! It is essential to complete the backup process to avoid any data loss or installation failure. The responsibility for keeping verified backups lies with the user, as this is a fundamental lesson for sysadmins. The author and nixCraft cannot be held accountable for any issues that arise due to a lack of backup.

Backing up all data and system configurations is extremely important. To do this efficiently, cloud-based virtual machines can be quickly backed up and restored using snapshots. My preferred backup solution is rsnapshot, which works well for creating backups on both local and remote servers. Check out rsnapshot for more information. Check os version in Linux using the lsb_release command. For instance:

$ lsb_release -a

Here is what I see:

No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Debian Description: Debian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye) Release: 11 Codename: bullseye

Note down the Linux kernel version too. Try the uname command:

$ uname -mrs

My Linux kernel version:

Linux 5.10.0-23-amd64 x86_64

Also note down the Debian version using the cat command:

$ cat /etc/debian_version

Outputs:

11.7

Step 2. Update ALL existing installed packages

To make the upgrade safer, you must remove non-Debian packages. For example, Google Chrome or VirtualBox is a non-Debian package installed using 3rd party repo. Those can create a problem. Here is how to find such pages:

$ sudo apt list '?narrow(?installed, ?not(?origin(Debian)))'

$ sudo apt-forktracer | sort

Fortunately, I don’t rely on Google Chrome, VirtualBox, or any third-party applications on Debian. However, if you use these apps, you should back up your data before upgrading. After upgrading, you can reinstall these packages if the Bookworm release supports them. Also, any package in hold status will create a problem with the upgrade procedure. Therefore, list all packages hold from upgrades using the apt-mark command as follows:

$ sudo apt-mark showhold | more

# OR #

$ sudo dpkg --get-selections | grep 'hold$' | more

Then you must delete or remove the host status for all listed packages one by one with the help of the following command:

$ sudo apt-mark unhold package_name

## OR ##

$ echo 'package_name install' | sudo dpkg --set-selections

See “apt-get hold back packages on Ubuntu / Debian Linux for more info. Before you upgrade your Debian version to 12, you must apply all security patches and pending upgrades to Debian 11 itself. Therefore, type the following apt command or apt-get command:

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt upgrade

$ sudo apt full-upgrade

$ sudo apt --purge autoremove

Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree... Done Reading state information... Done Calculating upgrade... Done The following packages will be upgraded: libssl1.1 openssl 2 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 0 to remove and 0 not upgraded. Need to get 2 , 413 kB of archives. After this operation, 4 ,096 B disk space will be freed. Do you want to continue? [ Y/n ] y Get: 1 http://mirrors.linode.com/debian-security bullseye-security/updates/main amd64 libssl1.1 amd64 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5 [ 1,559 kB ] Get: 2 http://mirrors.linode.com/debian-security bullseye-security/updates/main amd64 openssl amd64 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5 [ 854 kB ] Fetched 2 , 413 kB in 0s ( 21.2 MB/s ) Reading changelogs... Done Preconfiguring packages ... ( Reading database ... 30868 files and directories currently installed. ) Preparing to unpack .../libssl1.1_1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5_amd64.deb ... Unpacking libssl1.1:amd64 ( 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5 ) over ( 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u4 ) ... Setting up libssl1.1:amd64 ( 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5 ) ... ( Reading database ... 30868 files and directories currently installed. ) Preparing to unpack .../openssl_1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5_amd64.deb ... Unpacking openssl ( 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5 ) over ( 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u4 ) ... Setting up openssl ( 1.1.1n- 0 +deb11u5 ) ... Processing triggers for man-db ( 2.9.4- 2 ) ... Processing triggers for libc-bin ( 2.31 - 13 +deb11u6 ) ...##########################################

$ sudo systemctl reboot

Step 3. Update /etc/apt/sources.list file

To begin the upgrade process, it is necessary to reconfigure the source-list files of APT. You can view the current settings by using the commands cat command or more command. This will display the list of Debian 11 repo URLs.

$ sudo cat /etc/apt/sources.list

Outputs:

deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bullseye main deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bullseye-updates main deb http://deb.debian.org/debian-security/ bullseye-security main

The keyword bullseye indicates we are using an older version, 11. Hence, we must change all the references in this file from bullseye to bookworm using a text editor such as Vim or Nano. For example:

$ sudo cp -v /etc/apt/sources.list /root/sources.list-bakup.11.bullseye

$ sudo vim /etc/apt/sources.list

From:

deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bullseye main deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bullseye -updates main deb http://deb.debian.org/debian-security/ bullseye -security main

To:

deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm main deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm -updates main deb http://deb.debian.org/debian-security/ bookworm -security main

Save and close the file. You can also use the sed command to find and replace bullseye with bookworm as follows:

$ sudo sed -i'.bak' 's/bullseye/bookworm/g' /etc/apt/sources.list

A note about the non-free-firmware repo

If you intend to use Debian 12 on either a desktop or server that requires non-free firmware for hardware such as WiFi, GPU, Sound, Nvida/AMD GPU, NIC and more, it is recommended to include the non-free firmware repository. Below is the updated file /etc/apt/sources.list file. The orange color repo config indicates that non-free firmware is required for your hardware. If you’re unsure about your hardware, I suggest adding those repositories.

deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm main contrib non-free non-free-firmware deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm -updates main contrib non-free non-free-firmware deb http://deb.debian.org/debian-security/ bookworm -security main contrib non-free non-free-firmware

Updating the package list

Finally, run the following command to get fresh apt repo data:

$ sudo apt update

Step 4. Minimal system upgrade

The system provided the following message:

315 packages can be upgraded. Run 'apt list --upgradable' to see them.

Therefore, a two-part process is necessary to avoid removing large numbers of packages you want to keep. Therefore, first, run the following command to apply:

$ sudo apt upgrade --without-new-pkgs

To complete the upgrade, please carefully follow the on-screen instructions. You may encounter questions such as “Would you like to restart the service?” or “Keep or erase configuration file options?” throughout the process. For instance, I was presented with a screen displaying new changes:

Please press ‘ q ‘ to exit and further you may see additional screens and dialogs too:

Can you explain why I receive prompts when upgrading the system?

Your system has some services that require a restart when specific libraries like libpam, libc, and libssl are updated. These restarts might cause service disruptions, so you will usually be asked to choose which services to restart during each upgrade. However, you can skip this prompt by selecting the “Yes” option. By doing so, all the necessary restarts will occur automatically, and you won’t be bothered with questions during each library upgrade. Here is another example, about GRUB package. A new version (/tmp/grub.nSxPVErDRh) of the configuration file /etc/default/grub is available, but the version installed currently has been locally modified. What do you want to do about the modified configuration file grub? Again review all options carefully. I typically chose the “keep the local version currently installed”:

Step 5. Upgrading Debian 11 to Debian 12

To fully update from Debian 11 to Debian 12, it’s necessary to make complete upgrades, rather than just minimum ones. This step is crucial for the upgrade process. To do this, enter the following command to ensure that the latest versions of all packages are installed and any potential dependencies are resolved. For example:

$ sudo apt full-upgrade

You might encounter more prompts that suggest restarting services or modifying existing configuration options. Make sure to review them carefully. For example, you may have the option to update or retain the OpenSSH configuration file:

And you are done with the whole updating procedure. It is time to reboot the Linux system to boot into Debian Linux 12 bookworm. Before we restart the system, ensure there are no errors in the SSHD config file for the remote server:

$ sudo sshd -t

If there are no errors, you can proceed with rebooting the system. However, if there are any errors, it is important to fix them before rebooting. To do so, run:

$ sudo vim /etc/ssh/sshd_config

Verify again:

$ sudo sshd -t

Now reboot it after fixing any errors:

$ sudo systemctl reboot

Outputs:

Connection to 139.1xx.yyy.zz2 closed by remote host. Connection to 139.1xx.yyy.zz2 closed.

Try running the ping command to get notification when your server comes back online:

$ ping -a server_IP_here

$ ping -a 139.1xx.yyy.zz2

Step 6. Verification

All done. It is time to confirm the upgrade. Type:

$ uname -mrs

Outputs:

Linux 6.1.0-10-amd64 x86_64

$ lsb_release -a

I get successful update confirmation:

No LSB modules are available. Distributor ID: Debian Description: Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm) Release: 12 Codename: bookworm

Check Debian major and minor version too:

$ cat /etc/debian_version

Outputs:

12.1

After the upgrade, look out for all your apps and services. Therefore, verify all TCP/UDP ports are opened and services are running using the tail command or ss command or grep command/egrep command:

sudo ss -tulpn sudo tail -f / var / log / mail.log sudo tail -f / var / log / apache2 / access_log # look for errors if any sudo grep 'error' / var / log / my_pyton_app / sales_app.log sudo grep -E -i 'err|fail|warn|crit' / var / log / nginx / php_nixcraft_blog.log # Check for service status sudo systemctl status nginx.service sudo systemctl status apache2.service sudo systemctl status mariadb.service # Use journalctl to query the contents of the systemd(1) journal sudo journalctl sudo journalctl -u sshd.service

A note about removing unwanted packages

WARNING! Although optional, it is vital to review packages that are no longer needed on your system. Failure to do so may result in the system breaking if the following command is executed.

Finally, clean up outdated packages using the apt command/apt-get command as follows:

$ sudo apt --purge autoremove

A note about missing drivers or firmwares blobs

If you upgrade your system from Debian 11 to 12, particular firmware stored on your device may become disabled. You can check for disabled firmware in the kernel modules directory located at /lib/. For instance, there may be a Qualcomm firmware file named firmware-6.bin.disabled from the previous upgrade. To resolve this issue, you must reinstall or upgrade these files and then reboot your system. This also applies to proprietary drivers like NVidia. Therefore, it’s crucial to create backups and remain calm.

Summing up

And there you have it. We have successfully upgraded to Debian Linux 12. Updated Debian 12 version always brings new features and hardware support via Linux kernel. Hence, one must evaluate needs and then do upgrades. Debian Linux project also posted an in-depth guide that explains other issues one might face during installation. Make sure your read man pages using the man command or help command. For example:

$ man apt

$ man apt-get

$ man dpkg

I am running Debian version 12.x on the server side with LXD and Docker. Additionally, the updated versions of Python and PHP have been constructive. At least my experience is positive.

